Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 78.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529,019 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,257,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 704,907 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $42,735,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,911.4% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 289,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 285,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 245,249 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty stock opened at $67.52 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.12.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.50%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.16.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Agree purchased 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

