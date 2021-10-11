Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIXA has been the topic of several other research reports. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Aixtron in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €25.71 ($30.25).

Shares of AIXA stock opened at €21.31 ($25.07) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €23.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.69. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 53.81. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a fifty-two week high of €26.60 ($31.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.98.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

