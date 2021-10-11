Alchemix (ALCX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $190.70 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Alchemix has a total market cap of $190.70 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemix coin can now be bought for about $258.81 or 0.00454667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00043691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.67 or 0.00201445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00094745 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About Alchemix

Alchemix is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 943,829 coins and its circulating supply is 736,838 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Buying and Selling Alchemix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

