Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 265.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALGT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGT. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $326.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.36.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $192.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.50 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.88. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $118.58 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.93 million. Analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

