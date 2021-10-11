Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $159.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALLE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Allegion from $151.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.13.

NYSE:ALLE opened at $131.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.67 and a fifty-two week high of $148.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.14.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Allegion had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The company had revenue of $746.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.18%.

In other Allegion news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total transaction of $401,404.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,692,485.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,851. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Allegion by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,701 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

