Alliance Wealth Management Group Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alliance Wealth Management Group decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $817,000. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 574,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,389,000 after acquiring an additional 37,926 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $169.71. 360,460 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,486,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.33. The firm has a market cap of $507.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.51.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

