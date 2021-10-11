Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $13.92 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alliance Wealth Management Group owned 0.14% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $13,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,666,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,473 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,813,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,607 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,625,000. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,680,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,676,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,740,000 after acquiring an additional 387,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,995. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $34.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

