Alliance Wealth Management Group Has $3.87 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Alliance Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.3% of Alliance Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Management Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 96.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,964,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 173,032 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 118,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,791 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.38. 17,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,681. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $38.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.01.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

