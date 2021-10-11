Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives $49.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.50 to C$49.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$32.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $38.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

