Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT Lowered to $40.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price objective cut by Oppenheimer from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ALLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Allogene Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.85.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $13.13 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $44.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $536,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.