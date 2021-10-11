Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allot Communications’ earnings. Allot Communications posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allot Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Allot Communications.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.72% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $35.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ALLT stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,928. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $535.34 million, a PE ratio of -43.82 and a beta of 0.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

