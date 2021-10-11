Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of ICON Public by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICON Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

ICLR traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $264.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. ICON Public Limited has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $301.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The medical research company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.02. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

