Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Grows Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 584.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,288 shares during the period. Aflac accounts for approximately 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aflac by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 219.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,516,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,380,000 after buying an additional 1,041,861 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after buying an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.89. 65,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.41. The company has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. boosted their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.