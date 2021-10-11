Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 116,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,000. iHeartMedia accounts for about 1.2% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,582 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IHRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,421. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 2.17.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $1,023,498.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

