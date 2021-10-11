AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $2,031,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIG has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.40.

SIG opened at $85.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.19 and its 200-day moving average is $69.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $88.83.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

