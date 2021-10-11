AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Dine Brands Global worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIN stock opened at $83.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average is $86.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.50.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

