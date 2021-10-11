AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $933,000 in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 21.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 1,492.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TOL opened at $56.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.95 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.33. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Toll Brothers’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

