AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 51,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 459.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

In other news, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $32,593.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWK opened at $18.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -130.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.