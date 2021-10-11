AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coliseum Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 14.7% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after acquiring an additional 581,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 35.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,487,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,585,000 after acquiring an additional 388,429 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,473,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 19,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in GMS by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,112,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other GMS news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 111,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.57 per share, with a total value of $5,637,644.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 240,729 shares of company stock worth $11,501,175. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $45.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.07 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.44%. GMS’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

