AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 35,248 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 48.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,248 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 659,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,515,000 after purchasing an additional 469,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 684.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 214,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 187,091 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,792,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,429,000 after acquiring an additional 179,695 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $20.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CORT shares. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $162,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,694 shares of company stock worth $2,840,221 over the last 90 days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

