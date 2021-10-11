AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $837,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,068 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after purchasing an additional 16,060 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 155,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 66,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNV opened at $45.60 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.27 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $512,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,539 shares of company stock valued at $830,130 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

