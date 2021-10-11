Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $4,300.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price decreased by Cowen from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $4,200.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $4,150.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,288.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,357.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,367.36. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $2,987,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

