Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) will report earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Amedisys reported earnings per share of $2.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year earnings of $6.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $240.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.20.

Amedisys stock traded down $8.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.95. 256,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $137.82 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $177.40 and its 200-day moving average is $232.40.

Amedisys announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $2,106,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4,126.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after purchasing an additional 354,431 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

