American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “American Axle expects chip-related headwinds and production volatility to persist through 2022, which is set to lead to lost revenues. The company’s second-quarter sales were unfavorably impacted by the semiconductor chip shortage to the tune of roughly $162 million. Production constraints, soaring commodity costs, manufacturing inefficiencies and elevated freight costs due to the current supply chain environment will continue to play spoilsports. Moreover, as the automotive equipment provider continues to invest in key technologies, R&D costs are expected to rise in 2H’21, thereby denting margins. American Axle’s high debt-to-capital ratio of 0.89 further restricts its financial flexibilities to tap onto growth opportunities. As such, the stock warrants a bearish stance at the moment. “

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.22.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $13.06.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 76.80% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after buying an additional 1,462,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,785,000 after buying an additional 498,304 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,019,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,952,000 after buying an additional 179,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,467,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 138,460 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.