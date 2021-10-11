American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.56 Billion

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce $10.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.97 billion. American Express reported sales of $8.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $40.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.79 billion to $41.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $46.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.18 billion to $48.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.61.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $175.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Express (AXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.