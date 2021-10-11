American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce $10.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.97 billion. American Express reported sales of $8.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $40.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.79 billion to $41.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $46.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.18 billion to $48.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.61.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $175.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $179.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

