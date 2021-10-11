American Resources’ (AREC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

AREC opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $138.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of -0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. American Resources has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $8.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Resources by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 32,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

American Resources Corp. engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and distribution of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. It focuses on the operation of coal mining complexes located primarily within Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties; Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and in headquartered in Fishers, IN.

