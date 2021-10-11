American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). American Well posted earnings of ($0.92) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $60.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.28 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL opened at $8.51 on Monday. American Well has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

In related news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Mary Modahl sold 25,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $267,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 259,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,161.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,008 shares of company stock worth $5,196,994. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Well by 53.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

