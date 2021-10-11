Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to report $247.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.20 million and the lowest is $243.12 million. Ameris Bancorp reported sales of $321.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $977.35 million, with estimates ranging from $942.18 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $251.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $116,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 284,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,407,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,173,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 79.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,588,000 after buying an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 14.2% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 244,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,361,000 after buying an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.49. The company had a trading volume of 157,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

