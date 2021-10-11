AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock Position Reduced by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,536 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $11,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 13.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,520,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,064,000 after purchasing an additional 175,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 53,637 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,155 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,805,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 535,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

NYSE:AMN opened at $119.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.39. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $58.48 and a one year high of $121.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $857.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.37 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $836,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.