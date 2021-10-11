Analysts Anticipate CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 4,968.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,335,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210,000 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,055,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,526 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,616,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 147.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,696,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $314.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.53.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

