Analysts Anticipate Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to Announce $1.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Essent Group reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full-year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $6.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 55.56% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $243.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $45.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $54.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.56%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,811,590.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 671.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

