Analysts Anticipate PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Billion

Brokerages expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will post sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.70 billion. PulteGroup posted sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year sales of $14.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.84 billion to $14.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $16.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.98 billion to $16.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,823 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 836.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,791,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,358 shares during the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,356,000. Prana Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1,638.8% during the 1st quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,063,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,496,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,662,000 after purchasing an additional 642,818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM opened at $47.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $63.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.89%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

