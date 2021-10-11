Analysts Anticipate Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Terreno Realty posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million.

TRNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 12.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 15.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.55. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 94.44%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

