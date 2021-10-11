Analysts Anticipate Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to post $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.18 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full year sales of $9.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 billion to $10.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.74 billion to $10.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Willis Towers Watson Public.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

WLTW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $242.66. 885,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,924. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $1,416,000. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the second quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.7% in the second quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WLTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.