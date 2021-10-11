Analysts Expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.26 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post sales of $48.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.81 million and the lowest is $47.70 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $58.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full year sales of $190.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $189.50 million to $192.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $243.31 million, with estimates ranging from $237.61 million to $249.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $47.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.66 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 23,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,913,000 after buying an additional 106,484 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 35.5% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

AMAL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. 1,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.80. Amalgamated Financial has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Operates as a bank holding company whose subsidiary provides banking services

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

