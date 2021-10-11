Analysts Expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Bandwidth reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.51 million.

BAND has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.77.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,124 shares of company stock worth $107,963. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 358,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237,973 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,502,000 after buying an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 420.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after buying an additional 178,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 103.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 292,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,378,000 after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 45.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 113,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,315. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.50. Bandwidth has a one year low of $78.61 and a one year high of $198.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

