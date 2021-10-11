Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) to report earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. CAE posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.68 million. CAE had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins lowered shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

CAE stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.21. 120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAE. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the second quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in CAE in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CAE by 44.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CAE by 50.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 56.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

