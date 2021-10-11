Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.81 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post sales of $153.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $154.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $152.82 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $122.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $598.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.64 million to $612.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $742.11 million, with estimates ranging from $703.50 million to $771.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.27 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.83.

KNSL traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $163.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.22 and its 200-day moving average is $168.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at $61,389,503.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,060,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

