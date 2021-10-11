Analysts Set LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Price Target at €71.36

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €71.36 ($83.95).

LXS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of ETR:LXS traded down €0.48 ($0.56) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €56.38 ($66.33). 210,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,027. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52 week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €61.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €61.12. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

