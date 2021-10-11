Analysts Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Price Target at C$31.80

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.80.

Several brokerages have commented on NFI. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. National Bank Financial cut NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. National Bankshares downgraded NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

NFI Group stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,708. NFI Group has a 52-week low of C$14.97 and a 52-week high of C$32.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.51.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$716.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$735.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.09%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

