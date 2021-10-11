Analysts Set Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) PT at $41.71

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on THRY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair set a $33.54 target price on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $380,665.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock valued at $51,390,826 in the last three months. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Thryv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Thryv in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. 4,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,593. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.59 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. Thryv has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thryv will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

