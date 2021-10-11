Analyzing Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Intapp and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intapp N/A N/A N/A Activision Blizzard 29.17% 17.05% 11.35%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Intapp and Activision Blizzard, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intapp 0 0 10 0 3.00 Activision Blizzard 0 2 20 0 2.91

Intapp currently has a consensus price target of $42.60, indicating a potential upside of 71.64%. Activision Blizzard has a consensus price target of $113.45, indicating a potential upside of 46.19%. Given Intapp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intapp is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Intapp and Activision Blizzard’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intapp $214.63 million 7.04 -$46.76 million ($1.23) -20.18 Activision Blizzard $8.09 billion 7.46 $2.20 billion $3.25 23.88

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Intapp. Intapp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Activision Blizzard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.5% of Intapp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Activision Blizzard shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Intapp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc. engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform. The Blizzard Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the PC platform. The King Digital Entertainment segment develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services, particularly on mobile platforms, such as Google’s Android and Apple’s iOS. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

