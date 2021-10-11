Analyzing Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) & Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Peoples Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Peoples Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 19.45%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.79%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than Spirit of Texas Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Bancorp $220.78 million 2.89 $34.77 million $1.95 16.64 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $142.42 million 2.91 $31.31 million $1.81 13.33

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Spirit of Texas Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.2% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Bancorp 24.95% 11.49% 1.33% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 28.37% 11.56% 1.37%

Dividends

Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Peoples Bancorp pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Spirit of Texas Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products. The company was founded by Dean O. Bass in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, TX.

