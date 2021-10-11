AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, AngloGold Ashanti Limited is an independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia. It is the third-biggest gold mining company globally in terms of production. The company has a portfolio of long-life, relatively low-cost assets and differing orebody types located across major gold producing regions around the world. The company’s 14 operations are located across nine countries and its operating assets are supported by extensive exploration activities. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of AU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.82. 200,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,508,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.51. AngloGold Ashanti has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 407,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,708,000 after buying an additional 316,190 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,758,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $106,998,000 after buying an additional 554,742 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 48,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 62,010 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.15% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

