Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.08. The company has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,430 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,806 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

