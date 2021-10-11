Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Apartment Income REIT worth $8,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Toscafund Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 1st quarter worth $6,402,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,844,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,340,000 after purchasing an additional 446,853 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Truist upped their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.08. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $53.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 101.73%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.