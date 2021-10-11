Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Apartment Income REIT worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 5.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,201,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,003,000 after purchasing an additional 118,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,887 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 212.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 182,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 123,814 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIRC opened at $50.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $53.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 101.73%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.82.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

