Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by IMA Wealth Inc.

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.6% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,141,248 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.55.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,222,984. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average is $137.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

