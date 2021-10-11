Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 66,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 155,148 shares.The stock last traded at $96.06 and had previously closed at $95.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIT. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.76.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.61 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 20.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,943 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AIT)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

