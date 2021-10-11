Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Gap Down to $165.12

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $165.12, but opened at $160.00. Aptiv shares last traded at $164.24, with a volume of 10,897 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.52 and a 200 day moving average of $150.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $917,700.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Aptiv by 102.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.8% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 24.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

